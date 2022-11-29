B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Sells 5,525 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG decreased its holdings in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) by 56.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,525 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Okta were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Okta by 944.4% in the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Okta by 602.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Okta in the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Okta by 63.4% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A grew its stake in Okta by 3,485.2% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OKTA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company set a $76.00 price objective on Okta in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Okta from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Stephens lowered their target price on Okta from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Okta from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Okta from $100.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.21.

Insider Activity

Okta Price Performance

In other news, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 18,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.15, for a total transaction of $920,530.35. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,915. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 18,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.15, for a total transaction of $920,530.35. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,915. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 3,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total value of $232,868.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,012 shares in the company, valued at $891,562.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 59,797 shares of company stock worth $3,359,843 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OKTA opened at $50.20 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.82. The company has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. Okta, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.12 and a fifty-two week high of $244.18.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.22. Okta had a negative return on equity of 13.18% and a negative net margin of 57.21%. The company had revenue of $435.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.35) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post -5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Okta Profile

(Get Rating)

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

