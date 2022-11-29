B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Sells 599 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG trimmed its position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 35.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,072 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 599 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TDY. FMR LLC increased its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 30.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,592,405 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $597,327,000 after acquiring an additional 374,384 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $140,332,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 686.2% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 267,582 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $100,373,000 after acquiring an additional 233,547 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 9.2% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,485,554 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,174,747,000 after acquiring an additional 208,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 328.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 236,024 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $88,534,000 after buying an additional 180,884 shares in the last quarter. 89.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $470.00 to $445.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:TDY opened at $413.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.37 billion, a PE ratio of 27.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $375.37 and its 200-day moving average is $381.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.78. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $325.00 and a 52 week high of $493.97.

In other news, VP Cynthia Y. Belak sold 5,046 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.05, for a total transaction of $2,079,204.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,457 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,506.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael T. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.49, for a total value of $1,677,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,073 shares in the company, valued at $23,522,062.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Cynthia Y. Belak sold 5,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.05, for a total transaction of $2,079,204.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,836,506.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

