B.O.S. Better Online Solutions (BOSC) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions (NASDAQ:BOSC – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 30th. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of BOSC stock opened at $2.39 on Tuesday. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions has a 1-year low of $1.82 and a 1-year high of $3.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.26 and a 200 day moving average of $2.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.41 million, a PE ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 0.84.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in B.O.S. Better Online Solutions stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC – Get Rating) by 22,141.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,233 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,178 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.24% of B.O.S. Better Online Solutions worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.99% of the company’s stock.

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. provides intelligent robotics, radio frequency identification (RFID), and supply chain solutions for enterprises worldwide. The Intelligent Robotics Division provides custom-made machines for industrial automation and assembly of products and packing that offer technological solutions.

