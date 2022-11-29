Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) Downgraded to D+ at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW – Get Rating) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on BW. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from $6.50 to $5.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from $12.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.25.

Get Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises alerts:

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Trading Down 5.6 %

Shares of BW stock opened at $4.42 on Friday. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $3.89 and a fifty-two week high of $9.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $391.76 million, a P/E ratio of -29.47 and a beta of 2.13.

Insider Transactions at Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises news, SVP Christopher S. Riker bought 5,500 shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.64 per share, for a total transaction of $25,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,592.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, SVP Christopher S. Riker bought 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.64 per share, with a total value of $25,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,592.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Louis Salamone, Jr. purchased 43,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.62 per share, with a total value of $198,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 490,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,265,199.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 92,013 shares of company stock worth $424,534 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BW. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 18.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,522,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771,748 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. boosted its position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 26,787,339 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $170,903,000 after buying an additional 1,541,666 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 93.5% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,432,796 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,141,000 after acquiring an additional 692,354 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 141.0% during the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,081,393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,899,000 after acquiring an additional 632,750 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 23.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,284,462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,955,000 after acquiring an additional 625,418 shares in the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises

(Get Rating)

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy and emissions control solutions to a range of industrial, electrical utility, municipal, and other customers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox Renewable; Babcock & Wilcox Environmental; and Babcock & Wilcox Thermal.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.