Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) Stock Position Lowered by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP lessened its position in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) by 64.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 91,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167,367 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Bausch Health Companies were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the 1st quarter worth $464,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 454.3% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 10,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 8,541 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP raised its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 1.1% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,013,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,158,000 after purchasing an additional 10,944 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the second quarter worth $265,000. Finally, Guardian Capital Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 73.8% during the first quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 63,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 27,040 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.07% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE BHC opened at $6.76 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $28.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.99.
Bausch Health Companies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through five segments: Bausch + Lomb, Salix, International Rx, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.
