Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Short Interest Update

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 461,200 shares, a growth of 2,612.9% from the October 31st total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,614,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from €75.00 ($77.32) to €79.00 ($81.44) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Societe Generale lowered their price objective on Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from €69.00 ($71.13) to €54.00 ($55.67) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from €81.00 ($83.51) to €80.00 ($82.47) in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from €80.00 ($82.47) to €77.00 ($79.38) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.00.

BAYRY stock opened at $14.48 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.76 and its 200-day moving average is $14.17. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $11.41 and a twelve month high of $18.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft, together its subsidiaries, operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.

