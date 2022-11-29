Benchmark Bankshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BMBN) Short Interest Up 1,800.0% in November

Benchmark Bankshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BMBN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 1,800.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.
Benchmark Bankshares Price Performance
OTCMKTS BMBN opened at $20.75 on Tuesday. Benchmark Bankshares has a 1 year low of $18.50 and a 1 year high of $25.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.11 and its 200 day moving average is $21.40.
About Benchmark Bankshares
