Benchmark Bankshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BMBN) Short Interest Up 1,800.0% in November

Benchmark Bankshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BMBN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 1,800.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Benchmark Bankshares Price Performance

OTCMKTS BMBN opened at $20.75 on Tuesday. Benchmark Bankshares has a 1 year low of $18.50 and a 1 year high of $25.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.11 and its 200 day moving average is $21.40.

About Benchmark Bankshares

Benchmark Bankshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Benchmark Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, saving, and youth accounts. Its loan products include personal, mortgage, other real estate, business, auto, and student loans.

