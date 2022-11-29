BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC cut its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 412 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 147 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the second quarter worth about $25,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 67.9% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 47 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. 76.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.58, for a total transaction of $10,009,468.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 549,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,500,654.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Rachel Lord sold 3,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $773.41, for a total transaction of $3,054,969.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,433,997.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.58, for a total value of $10,009,468.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 549,171 shares in the company, valued at $376,500,654.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,860 shares of company stock worth $44,060,191. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BlackRock Trading Down 2.3 %

NYSE:BLK opened at $721.17 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $636.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $645.46. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $503.12 and a 52 week high of $934.76. The company has a market cap of $108.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.29.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.73 by $1.82. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 29.84%. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.95 EPS. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.88 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $4.88 per share. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 53.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on BlackRock from $773.00 to $754.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. UBS Group lowered BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $700.00 to $585.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on BlackRock to $640.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on BlackRock from $642.00 to $846.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $703.92.

About BlackRock

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Stories

