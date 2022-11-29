BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Buys 335,826 Shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) by 5,913.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 341,505 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 335,826 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.20% of Nomad Foods worth $6,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,574,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501,225 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,057,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,201,000 after purchasing an additional 141,789 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,642,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,120,000 after purchasing an additional 297,891 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,874,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,899,000 after purchasing an additional 459,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods in the 1st quarter worth $56,217,000. 92.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Nomad Foods stock opened at $16.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Nomad Foods Limited has a 1-year low of $12.50 and a 1-year high of $26.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.20 and its 200 day moving average is $17.72.
Nomad Foods Limited manufactures, markets, and distributes frozen food products in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, France, Sweden, Austria, Norway, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.
