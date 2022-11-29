BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Buys 59,760 Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) by 112.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,828 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,760 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.07% of Darling Ingredients worth $6,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. abrdn plc raised its position in Darling Ingredients by 75.1% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 8,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 3,703 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Darling Ingredients by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 198,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,941,000 after purchasing an additional 8,057 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Darling Ingredients by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 319,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,824,000 after purchasing an additional 33,757 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Darling Ingredients by 152.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 65,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,240,000 after purchasing an additional 39,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Darling Ingredients by 143.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 136,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,965,000 after purchasing an additional 80,344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients stock opened at $70.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.93 and its 200 day moving average is $72.50. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.71 and a twelve month high of $87.59.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Scotiabank began coverage on Darling Ingredients in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Darling Ingredients from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Darling Ingredients in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $109.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Darling Ingredients presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.60.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

