BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Buys 61,891 Shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) by 247.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 61,891 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.09% of Lamar Advertising worth $7,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 186.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,418,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,834,000 after purchasing an additional 923,689 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 16.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,576,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $314,613,000 after purchasing an additional 511,673 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 90.0% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 823,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,727,000 after purchasing an additional 390,237 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 48.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,154,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,542,000 after purchasing an additional 378,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lamar Advertising during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,610,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lamar Advertising in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Lamar Advertising Price Performance

Lamar Advertising Announces Dividend

LAMR stock opened at $98.95 on Tuesday. Lamar Advertising has a one year low of $81.10 and a one year high of $124.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $89.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 19th were given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 16th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.36%.

Lamar Advertising Profile

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 352,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

