BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Grows Stock Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 56.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 144,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,125 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $7,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in Iron Mountain by 67.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,866,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159,261 shares in the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new position in Iron Mountain in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,022,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Iron Mountain by 97.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,069,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,260,000 after acquiring an additional 526,994 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Iron Mountain by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,210,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,950,000 after acquiring an additional 475,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Iron Mountain by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,818,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,541,000 after acquiring an additional 449,724 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Insider Activity at Iron Mountain

In other news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.82, for a total transaction of $60,547.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,706,177.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.82, for a total transaction of $60,547.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,706,177.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total transaction of $546,994.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,391,539. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,391 shares of company stock valued at $1,202,948. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Stock Down 0.5 %

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

IRM opened at $53.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.18. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52 week low of $41.67 and a 52 week high of $58.61. The company has a market capitalization of $15.49 billion, a PE ratio of 31.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.16.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.618 dividend. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 146.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on IRM shares. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Iron Mountain to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Iron Mountain in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Iron Mountain

(Get Rating)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.