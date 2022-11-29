BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $6.76 Million Stock Holdings in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA cut its holdings in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,004,854 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 53,264 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $6,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the first quarter valued at $1,586,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in TechnipFMC in the second quarter valued at about $40,881,000. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in TechnipFMC in the second quarter valued at about $203,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 4,353.1% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,860,073 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,666,000 after acquiring an additional 4,750,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monaco Asset Management SAM boosted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 64.3% in the first quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 4,642,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817,115 shares during the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FTI. Barclays upgraded TechnipFMC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $9.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on TechnipFMC from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. BNP Paribas upgraded TechnipFMC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded TechnipFMC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, HSBC upgraded TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TechnipFMC has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.37.

NYSE FTI opened at $12.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.16 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.42 and its 200-day moving average is $8.65. TechnipFMC plc has a one year low of $5.47 and a one year high of $12.42.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

