BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $6.83 Million Position in Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Get Rating) by 12,511.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 265,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 263,872 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Tenaris were worth $6,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Tenaris by 27.8% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,152,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $215,070,000 after buying an additional 1,555,180 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Tenaris by 3,518.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,523,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,819,000 after buying an additional 1,481,638 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd increased its stake in shares of Tenaris by 5.8% in the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 22,601,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $356,759,000 after buying an additional 1,231,882 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Tenaris by 56,903.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 563,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,952,000 after buying an additional 562,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Tenaris by 700.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 504,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,173,000 after buying an additional 441,528 shares in the last quarter. 12.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com cut Tenaris from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Tenaris from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Grupo Santander cut Tenaris from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Tenaris from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tenaris has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.38.

Shares of TS opened at $32.80 on Tuesday. Tenaris S.A. has a 1 year low of $19.40 and a 1 year high of $35.05. The stock has a market cap of $19.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.86.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. This is a positive change from Tenaris’s previous dividend of $0.26. Tenaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.94%.

Tenaris SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines; and umbilical tubing products; and tubular accessories.

