BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $7.22 Million Stock Position in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,397,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 172,511 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.06% of ASE Technology worth $7,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ASE Technology by 15.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 16,191,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $114,796,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225,409 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its stake in ASE Technology by 16.2% in the first quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 5,581,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,573,000 after purchasing an additional 779,885 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in ASE Technology by 8.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,026,713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $63,999,000 after purchasing an additional 732,662 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in ASE Technology by 8.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,084,915 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,322,000 after purchasing an additional 606,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in ASE Technology in the second quarter valued at about $2,354,000. 6.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd.

ASX opened at $6.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.82 billion, a PE ratio of 5.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.46 and a 200-day moving average of $5.84. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a 52-week low of $4.45 and a 52-week high of $8.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.22.

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers packaging services, including flip chip ball grid array (BGA) and chip scale package (CSP), advanced chip scale packages, quad flat packages, low profile and thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various packages; and copper and silver wire bonding solutions.

