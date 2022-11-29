BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $7.35 Million Stock Position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) by 76.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 882,277 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 381,420 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $7,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UAA. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 96.7% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 7,462,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,004,000 after acquiring an additional 3,668,041 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the 1st quarter worth about $29,478,000. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the 1st quarter worth about $29,045,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the 2nd quarter worth about $10,580,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,911,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.83% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour Stock Down 2.9 %

UAA opened at $9.39 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.92 and a 200 day moving average of $8.81. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 30.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.42. Under Armour, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.38 and a 12 month high of $24.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Under Armour ( NYSE:UAA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. Under Armour had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on UAA. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.27.

About Under Armour

(Get Rating)

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.



