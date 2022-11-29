BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $7.65 Million Holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA cut its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,695 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.06% of J. M. Smucker worth $7,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,721,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,666,000 after purchasing an additional 162,944 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 8.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,820,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,525,000 after purchasing an additional 139,158 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 10.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 953,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,178,000 after purchasing an additional 92,400 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in J. M. Smucker by 3.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 849,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,049,000 after acquiring an additional 28,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in J. M. Smucker by 14.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 469,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,557,000 after acquiring an additional 57,500 shares during the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.50.

J. M. Smucker Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SJM opened at $151.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.15 billion, a PE ratio of 28.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $144.10 and its 200-day moving average is $136.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.09. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52 week low of $119.82 and a 52 week high of $152.36.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 11.31%. J. M. Smucker’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.55%.

Insider Activity at J. M. Smucker

In related news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 4,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.83, for a total value of $639,790.69. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,106 shares in the company, valued at $1,282,397.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

J. M. Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

