BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Increases Stock Position in Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD – Get Rating) by 37.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 355,008 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 96,067 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF were worth $7,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter worth $17,401,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,719,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,906,000 after buying an additional 689,942 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,184,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,328,000 after buying an additional 345,074 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,150,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,396,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,817,000 after buying an additional 271,874 shares during the last quarter.

Global X US Preferred ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:PFFD opened at $20.43 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.07. Global X US Preferred ETF has a one year low of $23.70 and a one year high of $25.77.

