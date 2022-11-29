BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Purchases 155,624 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB – Get Rating) by 135.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 270,825 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 155,624 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $7,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPAB. Rinkey Investments grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Rinkey Investments now owns 387,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,254,000 after acquiring an additional 12,377 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $16,312,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $162,369,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $413,000. Finally, NYL Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 119,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of SPAB opened at $25.36 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.86. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $24.15 and a 1-year high of $29.93.

