BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Purchases 72,289 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) by 3,922.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,132 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,289 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in SAP were worth $6,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MAI Capital Management raised its stake in shares of SAP by 1.9% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 5,683 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of SAP by 1.6% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,051 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its stake in shares of SAP by 0.7% during the first quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 17,083 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SAP by 4.3% during the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,834 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of SAP by 9.2% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,805 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SAP shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of SAP from €122.00 ($125.77) to €115.00 ($118.56) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of SAP from €95.00 ($97.94) to €100.00 ($103.09) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of SAP from $107.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of SAP from $107.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SAP has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.07.

NYSE SAP opened at $108.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. SAP SE has a 12-month low of $78.22 and a 12-month high of $141.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.00, a P/E/G ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.10.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

