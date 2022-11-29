BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,983 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $7,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VOE. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,242,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,276,000 after purchasing an additional 602,148 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,046,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,964,000 after purchasing an additional 456,341 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,399,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,831,000 after purchasing an additional 91,256 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,393,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,957,000 after purchasing an additional 11,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,356,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,007,000 after purchasing an additional 292,698 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of VOE opened at $139.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $131.03 and a 200-day moving average of $134.84. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $119.81 and a 52 week high of $154.69.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

