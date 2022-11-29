BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 26,021 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lessened its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 34.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 26,021 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $6,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 406.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 243 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 82.5% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 365 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on BR. DA Davidson cut their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet lowered Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Raymond James cut their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $189.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Transactions at Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Down 1.4 %

In other news, Director Thomas J. Perna sold 42,417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.57, for a total value of $6,259,476.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,383,419.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BR opened at $146.50 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.51. The firm has a market cap of $17.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.30 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.35 and a 52-week high of $185.40.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 39.99% and a net margin of 9.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.725 dividend. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.91%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.