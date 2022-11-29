BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 80,827 Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA trimmed its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 338,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 80,827 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $6,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 38.8% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,848,000 after acquiring an additional 43,532 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 50.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 48,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 16,032 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the first quarter valued at about $1,051,000. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the first quarter valued at about $465,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 61.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 77,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 29,286 shares in the last quarter. 94.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Realty Corp Kimco sold 11,500,000 shares of Kimco Realty stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total transaction of $301,070,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,338,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $741,891,588.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Kimco Realty Stock Down 2.9 %

Several equities analysts have issued reports on KIM shares. Mizuho cut their target price on Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. TheStreet lowered Kimco Realty from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.71.

Kimco Realty stock opened at $22.07 on Tuesday. Kimco Realty Corp has a 52 week low of $17.71 and a 52 week high of $26.57. The company has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.06.

Kimco Realty Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is an increase from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is 237.84%.

About Kimco Realty

(Get Rating)

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.