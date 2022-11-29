BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Trims Position in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA cut its holdings in shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) by 94.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,971 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,805,627 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.10% of NovoCure worth $7,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVCR. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 175.7% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 601 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 166.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of NovoCure during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new position in shares of NovoCure during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Finally, Barings LLC purchased a new position in shares of NovoCure during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 76.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms have recently weighed in on NVCR. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of NovoCure from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of NovoCure from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of NovoCure from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler cut shares of NovoCure from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NovoCure in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.86.
Insiders Place Their Bets
NovoCure Trading Down 6.6 %
Shares of NVCR opened at $70.06 on Tuesday. NovoCure Limited has a 52-week low of $56.39 and a 52-week high of $101.62. The company has a quick ratio of 7.62, a current ratio of 7.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.59. The stock has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of -90.99 and a beta of 0.75.
NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.05. NovoCure had a negative net margin of 15.05% and a negative return on equity of 18.85%. The company had revenue of $131.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.83 million. Research analysts forecast that NovoCure Limited will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About NovoCure
NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and Greater China. Its TTFields devices include Optune for the treatment of glioblastoma; and Optune Lua for the treatment of malignant pleural mesothelioma.
Further Reading
