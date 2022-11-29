BOX (BOX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
BOX Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE BOX opened at $27.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of -106.42 and a beta of 1.16. BOX has a fifty-two week low of $22.31 and a fifty-two week high of $33.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.24 and a 200-day moving average of $27.18.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total transaction of $344,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,342,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,538,331.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 39,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,058,720 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BOX
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BOX shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on BOX from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Citigroup started coverage on BOX in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised BOX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com started coverage on BOX in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on BOX in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.10.
BOX Company Profile
Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.
Read More
