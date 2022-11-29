BOX (BOX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

BOX Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BOX opened at $27.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of -106.42 and a beta of 1.16. BOX has a fifty-two week low of $22.31 and a fifty-two week high of $33.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.24 and a 200-day moving average of $27.18.

Get BOX alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total transaction of $344,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,342,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,538,331.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 39,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,058,720 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BOX

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in BOX by 213.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 968,632 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,148,000 after purchasing an additional 659,231 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of BOX by 187.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 906,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,334,000 after acquiring an additional 590,800 shares during the period. Divisar Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BOX by 102.4% during the 1st quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 440,066 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,788,000 after acquiring an additional 222,618 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of BOX by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,091,273 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,713,000 after acquiring an additional 170,949 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of BOX by 235.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 201,407 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,853,000 after acquiring an additional 141,339 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BOX shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on BOX from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Citigroup started coverage on BOX in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised BOX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com started coverage on BOX in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on BOX in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.10.

BOX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.