Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Acquires 7,380 Shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,380 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 345,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 122,903 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $180,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 58,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 20,258 shares during the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 125,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on RYAM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from $2.60 to $1.90 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Stock Performance

Rayonier Advanced Materials Profile

RYAM stock opened at $7.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.43 and a 1 year high of $8.00.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Paperboard, and High-Yield Pulp segments. Its products include cellulose specialties, which are natural polymers that are used as raw materials to manufacture a range of consumer-oriented products, such as liquid crystal displays, impact-resistant plastics, thickeners for food products, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, cigarette filters, high-tenacity rayon yarn for tires and industrial hoses, food casings, paints, and lacquers.

