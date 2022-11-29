Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Buys 12,396 Shares of Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV – Get Rating) by 203.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,486 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,396 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Movado Group were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Movado Group by 89.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Movado Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Movado Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Movado Group by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of Movado Group by 153.3% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,718 shares during the last quarter. 67.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Movado Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of MOV stock opened at $31.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $707.04 million, a P/E ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.20. Movado Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.72 and a fifty-two week high of $46.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Movado Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.46%.

Movado Group, Inc designs, sources, markets, and distributes watches worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands, and Company Stores. It offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT brands, as well as licensed brands, such as Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, Calvin Klein, and Scuderia Ferrari.

