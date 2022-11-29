Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Buys 3,198 Shares of OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Rating) by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,708 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,198 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in OneWater Marine were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,657,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,113,000 after purchasing an additional 184,869 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OneWater Marine during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,848,000. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of OneWater Marine during the 1st quarter valued at $3,824,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 356,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,780,000 after purchasing an additional 56,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 546,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,820,000 after purchasing an additional 49,084 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ONEW. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on OneWater Marine from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on OneWater Marine from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on OneWater Marine from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. KeyCorp raised their target price on OneWater Marine from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on OneWater Marine from $76.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

In related news, CEO Philip Austin Jr. Singleton acquired 6,000 shares of OneWater Marine stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.45 per share, for a total transaction of $188,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 530,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,697,559.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ONEW stock opened at $30.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $472.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.79 and a 200 day moving average of $34.40. OneWater Marine Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.23 and a 1 year high of $62.79.

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. The company offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. It also provides boat repair and maintenance services. In addition, the company arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

