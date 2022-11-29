Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Cuts Stake in Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,600 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Cara Therapeutics worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARA. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 25.0% during the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,500,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,375,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 49.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 792,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,625,000 after buying an additional 260,841 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 7.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,244,377 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,419,000 after buying an additional 211,615 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 12.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,680,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,419,000 after buying an additional 184,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 613.3% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 193,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after buying an additional 166,349 shares during the last quarter. 65.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Christopher Posner sold 14,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total transaction of $161,051.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 186,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,076,423.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Christopher Posner sold 14,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total transaction of $161,051.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 186,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,076,423.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin Vogelbaum sold 10,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total value of $111,024.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 44,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $462,476.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CARA opened at $11.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $598.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 0.93. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.40 and a 1 year high of $13.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.68.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cara Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Cara Therapeutics to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.60.

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, an early commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

