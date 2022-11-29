Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Decreases Stake in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 7,800 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Coherus BioSciences were worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHRS. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 1,461.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,404 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Coherus BioSciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. King Wealth bought a new position in Coherus BioSciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 13,612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Coherus BioSciences in the 1st quarter worth about $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho cut their target price on Coherus BioSciences from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Coherus BioSciences from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Maxim Group cut their target price on Coherus BioSciences to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Coherus BioSciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coherus BioSciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Shares of CHRS opened at $6.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $500.89 million, a PE ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.81. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.60 and a 12-month high of $18.93.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company markets UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor in the United States. Its pipeline products include biosimilars of Humira, Avastin, and Lucentis.

