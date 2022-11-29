Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $350,000 Stock Holdings in Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,463 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amerant Bancorp were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMTB. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amerant Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Amerant Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $103,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Amerant Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $122,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Amerant Bancorp alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director A. Gustavo J. Vollmer sold 49,249 shares of Amerant Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.59, for a total transaction of $1,457,277.91. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 586,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,343,468.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Amerant Bancorp news, Director A. Gustavo J. Vollmer sold 29,500 shares of Amerant Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total transaction of $887,065.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 718,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,600,092.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director A. Gustavo J. Vollmer sold 49,249 shares of Amerant Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.59, for a total value of $1,457,277.91. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 586,126 shares in the company, valued at $17,343,468.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 107,764 shares of company stock valued at $3,216,648 over the last three months. 14.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amerant Bancorp Trading Up 0.8 %

Amerant Bancorp stock opened at $29.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $987.43 million, a PE ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.06. Amerant Bancorp Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.41 and a 52 week high of $36.72.

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. Amerant Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 26.80%. The business had revenue of $85.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.43 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Amerant Bancorp Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Amerant Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Amerant Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Amerant Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Amerant Bancorp from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

About Amerant Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Amerant Bancorp Inc operates as the bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposits. It also provides variable and fixed rate commercial real estate loans; loans secured by owner-occupied properties; loans to domestic and foreign individuals primarily secured by personal residence; working capital loans, asset-based lending, participations in shared national credits, purchased receivables, and small business administration loans; loans to financial institutions and acceptances; and consumer loans and overdrafts, such as automobile, personal, or loans secured by cash or securities and revolving credit card agreements.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amerant Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amerant Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.