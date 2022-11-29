Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Invests $62,000 in Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 30,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OSG. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group during the first quarter worth $26,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 74.5% in the first quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 35,146 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 27.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 239,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 51,262 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,190,525 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after acquiring an additional 5,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group in the first quarter valued at $155,000. 40.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Overseas Shipholding Group stock opened at $2.87 on Tuesday. Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.64 and a 1-year high of $3.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $242.57 million, a PE ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 0.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.63.

Overseas Shipholding Group announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 15th that permits the company to buyback 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Overseas Shipholding Group news, Director Julie Silcock sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.87, for a total value of $57,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 307,844 shares in the company, valued at $883,512.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 5,000,000 shares of Overseas Shipholding Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.86, for a total transaction of $14,300,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,218,710 shares in the company, valued at $32,085,510.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Julie Silcock sold 20,000 shares of Overseas Shipholding Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.87, for a total value of $57,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 307,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $883,512.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,151,179 shares of company stock worth $14,763,309 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OSG. TheStreet upgraded Overseas Shipholding Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Overseas Shipholding Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels. Its vessels are engaged in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the United States flag trade. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned or operated a fleet of 24 vessels totaling an aggregate of approximately 1.7 million deadweight tons.

