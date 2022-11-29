Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Invests $95,000 in FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,050 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FF. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in FutureFuel by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,225,359 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $21,653,000 after acquiring an additional 35,119 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in FutureFuel by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 369,519 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in FutureFuel by 141.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 352,731 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,432,000 after acquiring an additional 206,869 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in FutureFuel by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 268,009 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after acquiring an additional 31,883 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in FutureFuel by 76.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 150,954 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 65,219 shares during the period. 46.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FF opened at $8.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $369.36 million, a PE ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 0.77. FutureFuel Corp. has a 1 year low of $5.77 and a 1 year high of $10.63.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded FutureFuel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd.

FutureFuel Corp., through its subsidiary, FutureFuel Chemical Company, manufactures and sells diversified chemical, bio-based fuel, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment provides various custom chemicals that are used in the agricultural chemical, coatings, chemical intermediates, industrial and consumer cleaning, oil and gas, and specialty polymers industries; and performance chemicals, such as polymer modifiers, glycerin products, and various specialty chemicals and solvents.

