Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Makes New $544,000 Investment in Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 27,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Amalgamated Financial at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMAL. Isthmus Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 108,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital raised its position in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 126,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the period. 37.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amalgamated Financial Stock Up 0.3 %

AMAL stock opened at $26.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $813.73 million, a PE ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.33. Amalgamated Financial Corp. has a one year low of $15.23 and a one year high of $27.33.

Amalgamated Financial Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Amalgamated Financial

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th. Amalgamated Financial’s payout ratio is presently 17.24%.

In other Amalgamated Financial news, VP Sam D. Brown sold 1,339 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $33,488.39. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,816 shares of the company's stock, valued at $220,488.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Sam D. Brown sold 6,961 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total value of $176,252.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,968.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amalgamated Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, investment management, and trust and custody services for commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand products, savings accounts, money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

