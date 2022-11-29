Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 11,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Mercantile Bank as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Mercantile Bank during the first quarter worth $42,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Mercantile Bank during the first quarter worth $65,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mercantile Bank by 14.1% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Mercantile Bank during the second quarter worth $142,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Mercantile Bank during the second quarter worth $144,000. 56.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Mercantile Bank to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com raised Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Mercantile Bank from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th.

Mercantile Bank Stock Performance

Mercantile Bank Announces Dividend

NASDAQ:MBWM opened at $34.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $544.66 million, a PE ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Mercantile Bank Co. has a 12 month low of $29.26 and a 12 month high of $40.01.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.75%.

Mercantile Bank Company Profile

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services to small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

