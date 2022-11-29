Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Purchases 5,380 Shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL – Get Rating) by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,930 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 5,380 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Pangaea Logistics Solutions were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $556,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 74,370 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 12,642 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,360,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 959,557 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,333,000 after buying an additional 180,035 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Pangaea Logistics Solutions alerts:

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ PANL opened at $5.14 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.14. Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $3.42 and a 12-month high of $7.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $236.03 million, a P/E ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.67.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.78%. This is an increase from Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.95%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PANL. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. The company offers various dry bulk cargoes, such as grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pangaea Logistics Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pangaea Logistics Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.