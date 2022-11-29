Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 12,920 Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONEK)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONEK – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UONEK. Boundary Creek Advisors LP increased its stake in Urban One by 18.9% in the first quarter. Boundary Creek Advisors LP now owns 1,997,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,289,000 after purchasing an additional 316,998 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Urban One by 0.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 895,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,613,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Urban One by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 890,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,586,000 after acquiring an additional 24,151 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Urban One during the first quarter worth about $394,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Urban One by 4.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 107,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 5,061 shares in the last quarter. 21.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Urban One Trading Down 4.4 %

NASDAQ:UONEK opened at $4.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.49 and a 200-day moving average of $4.65. The company has a market cap of $209.49 million, a PE ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.85. Urban One, Inc. has a one year low of $3.10 and a one year high of $6.99.

About Urban One

Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Cable Television, Reach Media, and Digital. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.

