Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Raises Position in Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO – Get Rating) by 82.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,130 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,010 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alto Ingredients were worth $82,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alto Ingredients in the first quarter worth about $195,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Alto Ingredients in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in Alto Ingredients in the first quarter valued at about $1,439,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Alto Ingredients in the second quarter valued at about $419,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Alto Ingredients by 27.1% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 4,664 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ALTO opened at $3.47 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.17. Alto Ingredients, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.38 and a 52 week high of $7.37. The company has a market cap of $256.63 million, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 2.46.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Alto Ingredients to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Alto Ingredients to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Alto Ingredients from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Alto Ingredients, Inc produces and markets specialty alcohols and essential ingredients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Marketing and Distribution, Pekin Production, and Other Production. It offers specialty alcohols used in mouthwash, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, hand sanitizers, disinfectants, and cleaners for health, home, and beauty markets; grain neutral spirits used in alcoholic beverages, flavor extracts, and vinegar, as well as corn germ used in corn oils and carbon dioxide for food and beverage markets; and essential ingredients include dried yeast, corn gluten meal, corn gluten feed, distillers grains, and liquid feed for commercial animal feed and pet food applications.

