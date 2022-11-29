Bridgewater Associates LP Boosts Stock Position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Bridgewater Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,071 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,573 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Roku were worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ROKU. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Roku by 334.3% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 150.0% in the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 1,757.1% in the second quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 193.5% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 615.4% in the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Roku news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 1,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.46, for a total value of $82,939.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 81,290 shares in the company, valued at $4,589,633.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Roku news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 1,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.46, for a total value of $82,939.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 81,290 shares in the company, valued at $4,589,633.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gidon Katz sold 7,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.46, for a total transaction of $395,784.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $785,753.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Roku from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Roku from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Roku from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Guggenheim cut shares of Roku from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut Roku from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.35.

Roku stock opened at $53.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.57 and a 200-day moving average of $73.21. Roku, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.50 and a 1-year high of $266.05.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.49. Roku had a negative net margin of 7.59% and a negative return on equity of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $761.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.93 million. On average, analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

