Bridgewater Associates LP Buys 2,783 Shares of OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS)

Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its stake in OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,714 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,783 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in OrthoPediatrics were worth $980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in OrthoPediatrics during the first quarter worth $65,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in OrthoPediatrics by 24.3% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in OrthoPediatrics during the first quarter worth $122,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in OrthoPediatrics by 120.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities cut their target price on OrthoPediatrics from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on OrthoPediatrics from $58.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Truist Financial cut their target price on OrthoPediatrics from $66.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on OrthoPediatrics from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded OrthoPediatrics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.33.

NASDAQ KIDS opened at $42.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $964.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.89 and a beta of 0.79. OrthoPediatrics Corp. has a twelve month low of $36.36 and a twelve month high of $62.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.87.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $34.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.44 million. OrthoPediatrics had a negative return on equity of 5.60% and a net margin of 7.90%. Research analysts expect that OrthoPediatrics Corp. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

