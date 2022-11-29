Bridgewater Associates LP Decreases Stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Bridgewater Associates LP reduced its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) by 91.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171,121 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 10.9% during the second quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 510,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,321,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 62.5% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,647,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,004,000 after purchasing an additional 633,556 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 15.3% during the second quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 52,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,730,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 2.7% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 30.3% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 388,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,055,000 after purchasing an additional 90,371 shares during the last quarter.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of CCEP stock opened at $52.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.19. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a fifty-two week low of $41.80 and a fifty-two week high of $59.86.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.5%. This is a boost from Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.00.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CCEP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.77.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

