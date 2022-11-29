Bridgewater Associates LP Has $1.02 Million Holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Bridgewater Associates LP lessened its stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 69.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,399 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 7,804 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in HubSpot by 47.8% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,173 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in HubSpot by 5.5% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in HubSpot by 13.3% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 81,188 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,559,000 after purchasing an additional 9,512 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in HubSpot by 0.6% during the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,285 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its position in HubSpot by 125.7% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 29,479 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,863,000 after purchasing an additional 16,417 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.70, for a total transaction of $2,419,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 648,280 shares in the company, valued at $184,565,316. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,429,680. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HubSpot Stock Down 0.5 %

A number of research firms have commented on HUBS. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of HubSpot from $440.00 to $360.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of HubSpot from $430.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of HubSpot from $500.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $394.64.

Shares of NYSE HUBS opened at $288.72 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.31 and a beta of 1.58. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $245.03 and a 12 month high of $862.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $278.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $309.23.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

