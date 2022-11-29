Bridgewater Associates LP Has $1.20 Million Position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,606 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $1,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CRL. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the first quarter worth $267,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 2.6% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 62,838 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,844,000 after buying an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 2,264.4% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 46,485 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,797,000 after buying an additional 44,519 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 98.2% in the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 4,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 20.9% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,578 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. 95.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 534 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.36, for a total value of $115,536.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,377,395.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Charles River Laboratories International news, CAO Michael Gunnar Knell sold 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.59, for a total transaction of $212,544.45. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,600,422.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.36, for a total value of $115,536.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,232 shares in the company, valued at $4,377,395.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,668 shares of company stock valued at $897,603. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $237.11 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.29. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $181.36 and a 52-week high of $381.12. The firm has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a PE ratio of 27.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.40.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $290.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.42.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

