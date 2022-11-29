Bridgewater Associates LP Has $776,000 Stock Position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Bridgewater Associates LP lowered its stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) by 27.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,907 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Comerica were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMA. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comerica by 292.3% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Comerica during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Comerica during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Comerica during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in Comerica by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CMA opened at $70.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.52 and a 200-day moving average of $76.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Comerica Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $64.11 and a fifty-two week high of $102.09.

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.03. Comerica had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 30.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Comerica’s payout ratio is currently 36.03%.

Several analysts recently commented on CMA shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Comerica to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Comerica from $95.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Comerica in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised Comerica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on Comerica from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comerica currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.38.

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment meets the needs of small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations and governmental entities by offering various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

