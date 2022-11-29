Bridgewater Associates LP Has $948,000 Holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Bridgewater Associates LP increased its stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,851 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 572 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 3,533.3% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TYL opened at $326.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $281.11 and a 52 week high of $544.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.75 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $330.92 and its 200 day moving average is $350.67.

In related news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.73, for a total value of $804,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,150 shares in the company, valued at $7,769,779.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TYL. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $322.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research raised their price target on Tyler Technologies from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. DA Davidson cut their price target on Tyler Technologies from $460.00 to $420.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th. BTIG Research cut their price target on Tyler Technologies from $585.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Tyler Technologies from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $446.08.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise Software; Appraisal and Tax; and NIC. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

