Bridgewater Associates LP Increases Holdings in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Bridgewater Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,775 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RYN. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Rayonier by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 38,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after buying an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Rayonier by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after buying an additional 4,682 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Rayonier by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Rayonier in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Rayonier by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 36,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. 87.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rayonier alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rayonier in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Rayonier Stock Performance

Rayonier Announces Dividend

Rayonier stock opened at $34.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.88. Rayonier Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.51 and a 1-year high of $45.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.25 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.16 and its 200 day moving average is $35.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 203.57%.

About Rayonier

(Get Rating)

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2020, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.