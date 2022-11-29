Bridgewater Associates LP Increases Stock Position in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Bridgewater Associates LP raised its holdings in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,862 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDACORP in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 2,500.0% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 312 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 133.3% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of IDACORP during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IDACORP by 33.8% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 400 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Get IDACORP alerts:

IDACORP Stock Performance

NYSE:IDA opened at $107.92 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.89, a P/E/G ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.59. IDACORP, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.53 and a fifty-two week high of $118.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $102.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.84.

IDACORP Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. This is an increase from IDACORP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.10%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of IDACORP from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IDACORP in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of IDACORP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

IDACORP Profile

(Get Rating)

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IDACORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDACORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.