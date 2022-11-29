Bridgewater Associates LP Invests $889,000 in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF)

Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $889,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GEF. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Greif by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Greif by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Greif by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in Greif by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 19,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Greif by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Greif alerts:

Greif Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of Greif stock opened at $71.51 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.84 and its 200-day moving average is $65.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Greif, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.65 and a 12-month high of $74.22.

Greif Increases Dividend

Greif ( NYSE:GEF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Greif had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 5.93%. Greif’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Greif, Inc. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This is a positive change from Greif’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Greif’s payout ratio is 31.40%.

Insider Transactions at Greif

In related news, SVP Patrick Gerard Mullaney sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.65, for a total transaction of $33,825.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,978.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Patrick Gerard Mullaney sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.65, for a total transaction of $33,825.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,978.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Vicki L. Avril-Groves sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total value of $165,984.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,246 shares in the company, valued at $2,783,413.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,616 shares of company stock valued at $3,218,886 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Greif from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Greif from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered Greif from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Sunday, October 30th. Bank of America lowered Greif from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Greif in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

Greif Profile

(Get Rating)

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Greif Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greif and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.