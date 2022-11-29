Bridgewater Associates LP Makes New $893,000 Investment in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 8,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $893,000.
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Insperity by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Insperity by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of Insperity by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 46,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,685,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in Insperity by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 16,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Insperity by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 89.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insperity stock opened at $117.21 on Tuesday. Insperity, Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.94 and a 52 week high of $121.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $110.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.31.
In other news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 36,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.68, for a total transaction of $4,397,337.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 541,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,406,508.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 1,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.25, for a total transaction of $177,462.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,189,565.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 36,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.68, for a total transaction of $4,397,337.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 541,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,406,508.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,956 shares of company stock valued at $6,335,867 in the last 90 days. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on NSP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Insperity in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Insperity in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Insperity from $131.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.
Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.
