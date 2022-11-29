Bridgewater Associates LP Purchases 5,467 Shares of AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO)

Bridgewater Associates LP grew its position in shares of AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,819 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,467 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP owned about 0.15% of AngioDynamics worth $1,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in AngioDynamics by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 28,029 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in AngioDynamics by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,562 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in AngioDynamics by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 80,487 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in AngioDynamics by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 39,622 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in AngioDynamics by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 41,539 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the period. 96.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AngioDynamics Stock Performance

ANGO stock opened at $12.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $489.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.08 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. AngioDynamics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.50 and a twelve month high of $30.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AngioDynamics ( NASDAQ:ANGO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). AngioDynamics had a negative net margin of 10.16% and a negative return on equity of 0.42%. The firm had revenue of $81.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that AngioDynamics, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

ANGO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on AngioDynamics from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AngioDynamics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity at AngioDynamics

In related news, CEO James C. Clemmer acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 450,407 shares in the company, valued at $6,756,105. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AngioDynamics Profile

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices used by professional healthcare providers for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally.

Featured Stories

